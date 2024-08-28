Rajasthan govt approves hike in gratuity ceiling

Jaipur, Aug 28 Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has approved the hike in the gratuity ceiling from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh.

“In the interest of state employees, approval has been given to increase the maximum limit of their gratuity from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. Employees will also get the option to include either their parents or in-laws to seek benefits of medical facilities in RGHS on the lines of CGHS. Rule 3(9) of Rajasthan Civil Services (Medical Care) Rules, 2013 will be amended,” said the Deputy Chief Minister while holding a press conference with the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel.

He said that in case of an employee’s death while in service, he or she will also get the benefit of the family pension at an increased rate for 10 years like central personnel.

“For these provisions, the notification of amendment in the Rules 55 and 62 of Rajasthan Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 1996 will be effective from April 1, 2024,” he informed.

He said that the clerical staff, drivers and Class IV employees of the courts who were deprived of promotion for having more than two children will now get promotion from the date their promotion was due and they can be given a notional salary hike too.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel informed that to strengthen the rail transport system of the state and to develop industries like marble, granite and mining, the construction of a new railway line connecting Srinathdwara to Mewar and Marwar is being expedited in collaboration with the Central government.

He informed that the Cabinet also approved the allotment of a total of 42.1576 hectares of land in Rajsamand, Devgarh, Nathdwara and Amet subdivisions of Rajsamand district to the Ministry of Railways for the Nathdwara-Devgarh-Madariya gauge conversion project under Section 102 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act 1956.

He said that the Cabinet has also approved the implementation of 11 kV feeder segregation of agricultural feeders under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

“Under this scheme, 7,522 works of 11 kV feeder segregation will be done at a cost of about Rs 7,896 crore, for which approval has been received from REC Limited on April 1, 2024,” he said.

He said that at the 33/11 kV substations where 11 kV feeder segregation work will be done, the work of installing new solar power plants, metering, billing and revenue collection has also been included in the feeder segregation.

He informed that feeder segregation will reduce the expenditure on strengthening the transmission system in future and will also reduce technical distribution losses.

He said that approvals for land allotment were given for four solar energy projects of 3000 megawatts under the provisions and conditions of Rajasthan Land Revenue (Land Allotment for Establishment of Energy Production Unit Based on Renewable Energy Sources) Rules, 2007.

“The proposal to allot 50.42 hectares of land in Barju village of Pugal tehsil of Bikaner to Bikaner-3 Neemrana Transmission Limited for the establishment of 765/400/220 kV substation has been approved,” he said.

He added that the establishment of these solar energy-based projects will increase regional employment opportunities in the state and will increase the revenue of the state.

He said that the government is also working with commitment to the development of MSME enterprises in the state.

“Approval has been given for allotment of 12 acres of land free of cost to the Union MSME Ministry in JDA's Dahmi Kalan Institutional Scheme for the establishment of Technology Center in Jaipur,” he said.

--IANS

arc/dan

