Rajasthan govt approves land for Bundi Stone Park and Ram Jal Setu Link project

Jaipur, June 11 In a move aimed at promoting industrial growth and environmental sustainability, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved two major land allotments under the state’s 2025-26 budget initiatives.

The government has sanctioned the transfer of 47.07 hectares of land in Kachalia village, Taleda tehsil of Bundi district, to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) for the development of a Stone Park.

The allotment was made under Section 92 of the Rajasthan Land Revenue Act, 1956, and Rule 11A of the Rajasthan Land Revenue (Industrial Area Allotment) Rules, 1959.

The proposed Stone Park will serve as an organised hub for mineral-based, non-polluting industries, aimed at attracting fresh investments, boosting value-added production, and creating employment for local youth.

According to officials, units will be permitted only if located at least 1.5 km away from any residential area to ensure minimal environmental and social impact.

The park is expected to catalyse downstream industrial activity, promote technological innovation, and enhance Bundi’s growing mineral economy.

In a parallel move to offset environmental impact caused by infrastructure development under the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) -- also known as the Ram Jal Setu Link Project -- the Chief Minister has approved the allotment of 34.41 hectares of land in Chhabra tehsil, Baran district, to the Forest Department.

This land transfer compensates for forest land impacted by the construction of the Ramgarh and Mahalpur barrages, as well as the Navnera-Galwa-Bisalpur-Isarda link canal project.

It reaffirms the state’s commitment to ecological conservation and mandates the Forest Department to manage and restore the affected areas.

Together, these approvals underscore the Rajasthan government’s twin focus on industrial expansion and environmental sustainability, laying the foundation for balanced, long-term growth.

