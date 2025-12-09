Rajasthan govt approves two drinking water projects valued at Rs 5,184 crore

Jaipur, Dec 9 In a major step toward strengthening rural water infrastructure in Rajasthan, the BJP-led state government, on Tuesday, approved two large-scale drinking water projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, government officials said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma cleared the work orders for the Nonera Mega Drinking Water Project and the Parwan–Akawad Drinking Water Project, which together will ensure clean drinking water supply to millions of people across Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar districts.

The total project cost has been estimated at Rs 5,184 crore.

According to officials, the Nonera Mega Project will provide tap water to 1,13,287 households across 749 villages and six towns in Kota and Bundi districts.

The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,661.14 crore for the project, which includes the construction of an intake pump house, three water treatment plants, 14 clear water reservoirs, 137 elevated storage tanks, and a 58.45 km rising main pipeline.

In total, 4,506.89 km of pipeline network will be laid under the project.

Meanwhile, the Parwan–Akawad Drinking Water Project, costing Rs 3,523.16 crore, will benefit 1,52,437 households in 1,402 villages and 276 hamlets.

The project will cover 907 villages in Baran district, 311 in Jhalawar, and 184 in Kota's Sangod region.

The plan includes two water treatment plants, two intake pump houses, 41 clear water reservoirs, 276 elevated reservoirs, and a 661 km transmission system, along with a 9,477 km distribution pipeline network.

Both projects are expected to be completed by August 2027, officials confirmed.

The Chief Minister said the initiatives mark a significant advancement toward ensuring universal access to safe drinking water and support the state's commitment to the Jal Jeevan Mission's objective of providing tap water to every home.

