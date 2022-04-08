Rajasthan govt employee held for stalking Delhi College girl

New Delhi, April 8 A 21-year-old man, serving as an employee in a Government agency and presently posted in Ajmer, Rajasthan, was arrested for stalking a 20-year-old Delhi College girl, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, a girl student (a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan) studying in a Delhi college had lodged a complaint on the Ministry of Home Affairs portal, alleging that some unknown person has been stalking and harassing her on various social media platforms through anonymous identities.

Subsequently, the Delhi Police swung into action and constituted a team which conducted technical enquiry into this complaint and information was sought from alleged social media platforms to establish the identity of alleged stalker.

"During examination of the complainant, she suspected that her ex friend, a resident of Ajmer, Rajasthan, may be stalking her online," Deputy Commissioner of Police Sagar Singh Kalsi said, adding technical enquiry so conducted into the matter also indicated involvement of the suspect and the same was being ascertained.

On April 7, the complainant informed that the suspected person was present outside her college and has been chasing her after which a police team was immediately rushed to the spot which apprehended the accused stalker.

On examination of his mobile phone, it was established that he is the same person, who has been stalking her online through various social media platforms and messaging apps, Kalsi said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under sections 354 D (stalking), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the accused.

During interrogation of the accused, it was revealed that he is also a resident of the same locality in Ajmer, Rajasthan and met the complainant through a social media app about five years ago.

Subsequently, both became good friends. After some time, the complainant severed her relations with him but despite that he started harassing and stalking her regularly. The accused had taken a Casual Leave from the government department to visit Delhi. However, he landed in jail on the very same day.

