Rajasthan govt forms 6-member committee to probe Jaipur hospital fire

Jaipur, Oct 6 A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the fire in the Neurosurgery ICU-1 of the Trauma Centre and Orthopaedic Institute at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, which claimed six lives.

The six-member panel will be chaired by Iqbal Khan, Commissioner of the Medical Education Department.

The committee, formed as per the Chief Minister’s directives, will examine the cause of the fire, assess the hospital’s safety and emergency protocols, and recommend corrective measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep condolences over the tragic fire that broke out late Sunday night.

The fire, reportedly caused by an electrical short circuit, led to the loss of lives and injuries to several critically ill patients.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Chief Minister immediately rushed to the hospital during the night.

He met with the injured patients, inquired about their treatment, and prayed for their speedy recovery. He also directed the hospital authorities and district administration to provide immediate and comprehensive relief to the affected families.

“This accident is extremely unfortunate,” CM Sharma said. “I pray for peace to the departed souls and for strength to the bereaved families. The state government stands firmly with them in this hour of grief and will ensure all possible assistance.”

Chief Minister Sharma emphasised that the safety, treatment, and care of patients are the topmost priorities of the state government, and any negligence in this regard will not be tolerated.

He said that the state government remains on high alert and is closely monitoring the situation. Relief and rescue operations have been carried out swiftly, and steps are being taken to enhance fire safety in all major hospitals across the state.

