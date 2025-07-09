Rajasthan govt has forgotten its responsibility: Hanuman Beniwal

Jaipur, July 9 Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) chief and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal on Wednesday criticised the Rajasthan government over the ongoing protest at Shaheed Smarak, stating that the movement has now entered its 77th day, making it the longest protest in the history of the site.

He said the youth-led agitation has now reached a decisive phase. Beniwal asserted that the Bhajanlal Sharma-led state government is now surrounded from all sides, and the victory of the youth is imminent.

"This matter has become a bone in the throat for Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma — either he cancels the SI recruitment to save his position, or his exit is inevitable," Beniwal stated.

The MP further said that both Congress and the BJP have lost their sensitivity towards the issues of youth and unemployment.

“These parties are indulging in mere politics while ignoring the real concerns of the unemployed. The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party will ensure that justice is delivered to the youth,” he added.

He firmly reiterated that those responsible for the RPSC paper leak and irregularities in the reorganisation will not be spared and will face strict action.

“The movement is receiving massive public support and will soon break the government’s stubbornness,” Beniwal claimed.

Referring to the recent incidents in Riyan Badi, Nagaur, Beniwal condemned the brutality unleashed by the gravel mafia, where unarmed villagers trying to stop illegal mining were run over by vehicles.

“The horrific images that emerged are not just accidents; they are a slap on the face of the state's law and governance,” Beniwal said.

He alleged that false cases have been filed against locals at the behest of the Nagaur SP to put unethical pressure on villagers, and said that senior officials have not honoured the agreements made during the recent public outrage rally.

Beniwal claimed the gravel mafia continues to operate freely, with the complicity or silence of the administration, and that this poses a serious threat to lives and law in the region.

“In their greed for gravel, the mafia is now crushing human lives, and the silence of the government is nothing short of complicity,” he added.

Beniwal said he will meet the Director General of Rajasthan Police on Thursday to raise the matter formally and demand strict action.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor