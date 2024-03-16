Rajasthan govt implements Mukhya Mantri Balika Sambal Yojana

Jaipur, March 16 The Rajasthan government on Friday implemented the Mukhya Mantri Balika Sambal Yojana with the aim of improving the sex ratio in the state, promoting education of girls, providing economic support, stopping female foeticide and securing the future of girls, an official said.

In the scheme, after the birth of one or two girls, an amount of Rs 30,000 will be invested in the Sukanya Samriddhi Account and Postal Savings Scheme in the name of each girl child by the state government. Earlier, the amount was Rs 10,000.

On completion of the investment period of 21 years, a maturity amount of up to Rs 1,50,000 will be payable to the beneficiary.

Apart from this, accident insurance of Rs 2 lakh will also be payable to the parents, said officials.

The new scheme was started with the initiative of Health Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar.

An official said that an MoU was signed between the Health and the Postal Department on Friday.

Under the MoU, support for financial inclusion will be provided through the Postal Department.

