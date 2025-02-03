Rajasthan govt set to create new world record in Surya Namaskar

Jaipur, Feb 3 The Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government is making a significant effort to create yet another world record for Surya Namaskar on Monday, a day ahead of Surya Saptami.

On Monday, students, parents, and teachers from government and private schools across the state participated in a collective Surya Namaskar session.

The event saw State Education Minister Madan Dilawar joining students at SMS Investment Ground in Jaipur to perform the yoga sequence.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dilawar said that this year, February 4 has been declared as a government holiday, as Surya Saptami is celebrated on that day.

As a result, the statewide Surya Namaskar programme was organised on Monday, involving students, teachers, and parents from across Rajasthan.

The Education Department is analysing the participation data, and an official record submission will be made later on Monday.

Minister Dilawar also said that Surya Namaskar is not just a one-time event in Rajasthan but a regular practice in schools.

The Education Department has issued an order mandating that students perform three rounds of Surya Namaskar daily during morning prayers.

This initiative, which has been in place throughout the academic year, will continue as a permanent practice in schools.

The Education Department is attempting to surpass the previous world record, set last year when 1.33 crore students from 78,974 schools participated in Surya Namaskar.

To achieve this, the department had urged not only students and teachers but also parents to take part in this year's event.

The overwhelming response saw thousands joining the collective yoga session across the state. According to Dilawar, Surya Namaskar was conducted simultaneously across all government and private educational institutions at the same time.

Each participant completed three rounds of the practice.

The event was documented through photography and videography, and the official participation data will be uploaded on the Shala Darpan and Private School Portals by Monday evening.

Once compiled, an application for world record recognition will be submitted.

