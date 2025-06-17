Rajasthan govt to set up department for Rajasthanis living abroad

Jaipur, June 17 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has said that the state government will form a dedicated department for Rajasthani people living abroad to address their concerns and enhance their connection with the state.

He added on Monday that the Rajasthani people living across the world have brought immense pride to the state through their capabilities and contributions on their 'karmabhoomi' (land of work), while remaining deeply connected to their 'matribhoomi' (motherland).

To honour this contribution of Rajasthani people living abroad, the state government will organise a Pravasi Rajasthani Conference on December 10 in Jaipur, the Chief Minister said.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Monday to discuss the action plan for the conference, CM Sharma directed officials to ensure time-bound and effective preparations for the event.

Highlighting the state's proactive approach, the Chief Minister said that orders have been issued to designate the Additional District Collector in each district as the nodal officer to resolve issues concerning the Rajasthani people living abroad.

These officers will act as single-point contacts, ensuring swift redressal of concerns faced by Rajasthani people living abroad or in other states, CM Sharma added.

Regular monitoring and review of progress were also instructed, he said.

The Chief Minister also added that Rajasthani people living abroad, who have made significant contributions in social, economic, industrial, and other sectors, will be specially invited and felicitated during the conference.

Additionally, those supporting the "Karmabhoomi to Matrubhoomi" campaign will also be recognised, CM Sharma said.

He noted that the celebration of Pravasi Rajasthani Day on December 10 has now been institutionalised, marking the beginning of an annual tradition to honour global Rajasthani pride.

Calling for an enhanced role of the Rajasthan Foundation, CM Sharma instructed the nominated presidents of 14 new foundation chapters to swiftly initiate formation of their respective executives and induct active and dedicated members.

He emphasised that the Foundation should maintain regular communication with Rajasthani people living abroad and organise meetings to foster stronger engagement.

CM Sharma reiterated that investment opportunities in Rajasthan should be actively promoted among the communities hailing from the state to realise the vision of "Aapno Agrani Rajasthan" (Our Leading Rajasthan).

