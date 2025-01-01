Rajasthan govt to set up new industrial nodes, boosting ease of doing business

Jaipur, Jan 1 Building on the success of the recently concluded 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, the BJP government is focusing on the development of new industrial nodes, logistics hubs, and a multi-modal logistics park to bolster the ease of doing business and attract investors, officials said.

A delegation of senior state officials, led by Ajitabh Sharma, Principal Secretary (Industries), and Inderjeet Singh, Managing Director, Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Ltd. (RIICO), conducted site visits near Jaipur on Monday to identify potential land parcels for these projects.

The team inspected locations in Manda, Phulera (close to the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor), and Bichoon industrial areas, evaluating the feasibility of various plots for industrial and logistics development.

Discussions also centred on a 67-hectare land parcel in Baghawas village, with the state government aiming to finalise a total of 200-250 hectares for logistics parks and industrial zones.

Proposals included extending the Manda Industrial Area under the forthcoming Land Aggregation Policy and expediting development in the Bichoon Industrial Area.

According to Ajitabh Sharma, the development of logistics parks and industrial areas will streamline operations and reduce business costs, enhancing the state's investment appeal.

Highlighting key growth zones, he said the Dausa-Bandikui region, near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, and the Manda Extension, in the proximity of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, as strategic industrial hotspots.

Plans are underway for RIICO to establish investment and logistics regions using both government-owned and aggregated private lands.

Ajitabh Sharma emphasised that the state government is working diligently, as per Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma's directives, to translate investment commitments from the summit into actionable projects.

Recently, Ajitabh Sharma led another site visit to the Dausa-Bandikui region, identifying land for a new investment zone along the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

These efforts underscore the department's commitment to fulfilling the promises made at the 'Rising Rajasthan' Summit, paving the way for the state's industrial expansion and sustainable growth, said officials.

The 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9, garnered record-breaking investment proposals worth Rs 35 lakh crore.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, the state is poised to transform these proposals into impactful projects, advancing Rajasthan's industrial landscape, officials added.

