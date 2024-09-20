Rajasthan govt's amnesty scheme for miners

Jaipur, Sep 20 The Rajasthan government has implemented an amnesty scheme to give waivers in departmental dues and interest for outstanding cases of minor minerals in the Mines Department.

The scheme has been implemented in cases of mining leases of minor minerals, quarry licenses, fixed rent/rent of temporary work permission issued for gravel, surcharge, additional surcharge, penalty, outstanding RCC, ERCC (Excess Royalty Collection Contractor)contracts, permits, outstanding short-term permit and construction department contractors, other departmental dues till March 31, 2023.

The Departmental Amnesty Scheme will remain effective till March 31, 2025, confirmed officials on Friday.

Chief Minister and Mines Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while explaining the need to implement the Departmental Amnesty Scheme, said this scheme will enable the recovery of outstanding revenue of the state government.

The state government has announced Mining Amnesty in the revised budget 2024 -- which said a waiver will be given on the remaining amount in outstanding cases by depositing only 10 to 30 per cent of the total amount category-wise. This amnesty scheme has been released by the department in the implementation of the budget announcement.

Principal Secretary of Mines and Petroleum Department, T. Ravikant said that along with interest waiver in the Amnesty Scheme, relief of up to 90 per cent has been given in the principal amount in different slabs according to the outstanding period. To avail of the benefit of this scheme, the defaulters will have to deposit the amount determined as per the provisions during the scheme period. This scheme will not be applicable on the penalty amount or other amount determined by DMFT (District Mineral Foundation Trust), RSMET (Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration) Trust, NGT or the competent court.

In cases of the penalty imposed/payable by the mining lease holder (cancelled/effective) for the delay in submitting monthly returns/not submitting returns, the entire penalty amount will be waived on submitting the monthly return by March 31, 2025. In cases of outstanding dues of mining leases/quarry licenses/temporary work permission (TWP) issued for gravel and brick kiln permits, the remaining principal outstanding and the entire interest amount will be waived on depositing 10 per cent to 60 per cent of the principal outstanding.

In cases of illegal mining outside the approved area by the concession holders of fragmented/surrendered/expired mineral concessions such as mining lease/quarry licence/brick earth permit/temporary work permission issued for gravel mining of minor minerals, the remaining outstanding amount will be waived on depositing 15 to 25 per cent of the outstanding amount. This scheme has been implemented in the revised budget announcement.

