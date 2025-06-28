Rajasthan: Grief-stricken mother of pilot, who died in Kedarnath chopper crash, passes away

Jaipur, June 28 Tragedy struck the family of Kedarnath helicopter crash victim Rajveer Singh Chauhan once again, as his mother, Vijay Laxmi Chauhan (58), passed away due to a heart attack on Saturday, just a day after observing the 12th day ritual of her son’s death.

On June 15, pilot Rajveer Singh Chauhan, a retired Lieutenant Colonel from the Indian Army, lost his life along with six others in a helicopter crash near Kedarnath. After he retired from the Army, he joined a private aviation company and was flying commercial helicopters. Just four months ago, he had become the father of twin sons.

On Saturday, family members and neighbours had gathered outside the Shastri Nagar Rana Colony residence to discuss a tribute programme planned in Rajveer’s memory. During this time, Vijay Laxmi Chauhan, wife of Govind Singh Chauhan, suddenly experienced severe chest pain. She was rushed to Kanwatia Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. The news of her sudden demise has left the community shocked and heartbroken.

Just a day earlier, she had been speaking with relatives and neighbours about a special programme scheduled for Sunday in honour of her late son.

As per the plan, the square and road near Nandi Baba Temple were to be named after Colonel Rajveer Singh Chauhan, along with a 'Veer Tiranga Yatra', a collective tribute meeting, and Hanuman Chalisa recitation for the peace of the departed soul.

Rajveer’s wife, Sona Kanwar, had been coordinating with relatives and community members for the memorial programme when the second tragedy struck the family.

Rajveer Singh, a resident of Shastri Nagar Colony of Jaipur city, served in the Army for about 14 years. His wife Deepika Chauhan is also a Lieutenant Colonel.

The couple became parents for the first time four months ago after 14 years of marriage. Rajveer's father, Govind Singh, is a retired employee who was working with BSNL.

He said that the family was preparing for the Jalwa Poojan of the grandsons these days, but the news has brought a mountain of sorrow.

