Rajasthan Groom Duped: Bride Drugs In-Laws, Flees with Valuables Just 15 Days After Wedding

A shocking case of marital fraud has emerged from the Man Town area in Sawai Madhopur district, where a newlywed bride disappeared with household valuables merely 15 days after her wedding.

The incident occurred in IHS Colony, where Vishnu Sharma, a local vegetable vendor, married Anuradha Yadav from Madhya Pradesh on April 20, 2025. The match was arranged through a mediator named Pappu Meena, with Vishnu’s family reportedly paying Rs 2 lakh to the bride’s side as part of the agreement. Both families had also signed a written contract prior to the wedding.

Initially, Anuradha appeared to settle in well with her new family. However, on the night of May 3 — just two weeks after the wedding — she allegedly drugged the family’s dinner with sedatives. Once everyone was unconscious around 2 a.m., she reportedly fled with cash and valuables worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. The stolen items included Rs 30,000 in cash, a gold ring, mangalsutra, earrings, silver anklets, and a mobile phone.

Vishnu Sharma filed a police complaint against Anuradha Yadav, mediator Pappu Meena, Sunita Yadav, and Shyam Rajput, suspecting a coordinated scam. He revealed that he had taken loans to finance the wedding and that even the mobile phone Anuradha took belonged to a friend. Vishnu said he had difficulty finding a suitable match before being introduced to Anuradha. Claiming she had no father, the marriage was quickly solemnized at a temple the day after their first meeting. He now believes the entire wedding was a pre-planned fraud. Police have launched a search for the missing bride and her alleged accomplices, and an investigation is ongoing.