Rajasthan: Gujjar Mahapanchayat in Bharatpur tomorrow to press for their demands

Bharatpur, June 7 A section of Gujjar leaders has called for a Mahapanchayat on Sunday in Karwari village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur to press for long-standing demands, including the complete implementation of 5 per cent reservation in government jobs for the community.

To mobilise support, yellow rice, a traditional invitation symbol, is being distributed across 300 villages.

Under the leadership of Vijay Bainsla, president of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, community leaders are going door-to-door, urging people to participate in the Mahapanchayat.

The event coincides with the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Gujjar movement.

Looking at the heightened activity of Gujjar leaders, police and intelligence agencies have gone on alert, especially in Bharatpur and neighbouring districts.

Speaking to the media, Bainsla asserted, "We will not return home without securing our rights. If the government does not respond, we will have no choice but to launch an agitation. It's been 17 years since the 2008 movement, yet several of our key demands remain unmet."

Bainsla also made it clear that any future discussions with the government must take place in front of the community.

"There will be no talks in closed rooms. We have given the government our route chart. If they wish to talk, they must come and do so openly, in the presence of society," he said.

One of the primary concerns highlighted for agitation is the "ineffective" implementation of the Devnarayan Yojana, a scheme intended to support educational and economic development of the Gujjar community.

"For us, Devnarayan Yojana is like the Gita, but it is not being implemented properly. Our children are struggling to study. Justice is still awaited for the 2008 agitation," Bainsla added.

Expressing hope, Bainsla noted, "The Chief Minister has grown up among our people. I believe he will understand our issues. However, the final decision will be taken by the society during the Mahapanchayat. The ball is now in the Chief Minister's court."

