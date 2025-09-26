Rajasthan Guv stresses on Indian knowledge traditions to enhance children's intellect

Jaipur, Sep 26 Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor of state universities, Haribhau Bagde on Friday stressed that India has always been a repository of knowledge and that universities in the country must integrate Indian knowledge traditions into research and academics to enhance children's intellectual capacity.

Governor Bagde was addressing a review meeting with officials, department heads, and deans of affiliated colleges at the Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology in Udaipur.

He took detailed feedback on the university's academic structure, enrollment levels, scholarship beneficiaries, examination system, finances, sanctioned and vacant posts, roster system, and available land.

He also offered specific guidance on improving institutional efficiency.

Highlighting India's legacy as a knowledge-rich civilisation, the Governor cited the works of sages such as Sage Bharadwaj and emphasised the need to preserve and promote such ancient texts.

He suggested stocking these works in university libraries and encouraging their study and research.

"When children are introduced to India's intellectual traditions, it fosters respect for the nation and strengthens their sense of identity," he said.

Governor Bagde also added that Indian talent has earned global recognition.

He said that even after the 1998 nuclear tests, when the US imposed sanctions, India remained resilient because of its intellectual capital.

"Today, the whole world, including America, relies on Indian talent, and this makes our nation stronger," he added.

The Governor also reviewed the university's initiatives in adopted villages and urged for a more holistic approach.

He said that mere cleanliness drives were not enough.

Instead, comprehensive work should be carried out to transform the environment of these villages, he added.

He proposed involving college students, retired officials, teachers, and professionals in this effort.

Focusing on early education, Governor Bagde stressed the importance of engaging primary school children through stories, inspirational tales, and value-based learning.

"

He added that the National Education Policy (NEP) also advocates teaching young children by connecting them with their local environment and traditions.

The Governor concluded by urging universities to align modern education with India's ancient wisdom to build a balanced and progressive future generation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor