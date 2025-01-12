Rajasthan HC judge's phone theft in Jharkhand leads to busting of inter-state gang

Dumka, Jan 12 The mobile phone of a Rajasthan High Court judge was stolen at the famous Basukinath temple in Jharkhand's Dumka on January 1, despite tight security at the spot, prompting immediate action by the police.

Within days, the case was cracked, leading to the busting of an inter-state gang of mobile thieves and the recovery of eight stolen mobile phones, including the judge's device.

According to Shyamanand Mandal, officer-in-charge of the Jarmundi police station, the theft took place during New Year’s Day at the Basukinath Dham temple, a popular pilgrimage site which attracts thousands of devotees, making it an attractive target for organised theft.

Along with the judge, several other devotees also reported stolen mobile phones. An FIR was promptly registered at the Jarmundi police station, and a special investigation team was formed under senior police officials.

Leveraging technical evidence and intelligence inputs, the team launched a series of raids across multiple locations. The first breakthrough came with the arrest of two suspects from Babupur village in the Teenpahar police station area of Sahibganj district. Their interrogation provided leads that resulted in the arrest of two more gang members from areas near the Bihar-West Bengal-Bangladesh border. In addition to the judge's mobile phone, several other stolen devices were recovered.

The investigation revealed that the arrested thieves were part of a larger inter-state mobile theft network operating out of the Tinpahar area in Sahibganj district. This region has gained notoriety as a hub for mobile theft operations, with multiple gangs running "Pathshalas" (training schools) to train children in pickpocketing and theft techniques.

After completing their training, the children are deployed to crowded places such as temples, markets, and railway stations, both locally and in big cities across the country. These operations are meticulously planned, with gang leaders assigning specific tasks and closely monitoring the young recruits.

The Tinpahar gangs have been implicated in similar incidents in the past, with police records showing that Ranchi police recently apprehended members of a similar gang from the same area.

The arrested individuals were produced in court and subsequently sent to jail. Meanwhile, the police are continuing their investigations to trace other members of the gang and recover additional stolen items.

The theft, which occurred despite the presence of heightened security measures due to the judge's visit, raises serious concerns about the safety of devotees at prominent religious sites. The police have assured the public that measures are being strengthened to prevent such incidents in the future.

