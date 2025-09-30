Rajasthan: Heavy rains in Jaipur & other districts, alert issued

Jaipur, Sep 30 After the withdrawal of the monsoon, Rajasthan witnessed an unexpected change in weather on Tuesday, with several districts, including Jaipur, experiencing heavy rain.

According to the Meteorological Department, a well-marked low-pressure area is persisting over the Kutch region, while a trough line in the lower atmospheric levels remains active over northwestern Rajasthan.

Due to these conditions, many districts, including Jaipur, Alwar, Sikar, Dausa, Ajmer, Jaisalmer, Dholpur and Nagaur received significant rainfall.

Officials said that light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers is likely to continue in some areas for the next three to four days.

Heavy rains were recorded in Jaipur resulting in long traffic jams.

The weather changed dramatically in Rajasthan capital on Tuesday afternoon.

Several areas, including Gopalpura, Sanganer, Jagatpura, Tonk Road, and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, recorded heavy downpours.

Waterlogging was reported in parts of the city, with the service lane in Kamala Nehru Nagar on Ajmer Road completely flooded.

The showers brought relief from lingering humidity, and the city's temperature dropped, providing residents with much-needed respite.

Heavy rain was also recorded in Alwar, where a 20-minute downpour left several roads flooded.

In Dausa, Sikrai and Mahuva witnessed heavy showers, while parts of Jaisalmer such as Ramdevra, Pokhran, and Nachana also received significant rainfall.

Meteorologists noted that rainfall activity varied from light to moderate in some areas to intense cloudbursts in isolated pockets.

The India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for more rainfall in the coming days.

A new low-pressure area is expected to develop over the Bay of Bengal within 24 hours, while a fresh western disturbance is predicted to become active between October 5 to 8.

This system could trigger widespread rainfall across Rajasthan between October 6 to 8, raising concerns of further waterlogging and disruption in low-lying areas.

Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow advisories, especially in districts vulnerable to flooding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor