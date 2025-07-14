Rajasthan: Heavy rains kill 12; Six missing in Chambal, schools shut in Kota & Pali

Jaipur, July 14 Heavy rainfall across Rajasthan on Monday triggered flood-like conditions in several districts, leading to 12 reported deaths due to drowning, lightning strikes and other rain-related accidents.

Six people who went for a picnic in Kota were missing in the Chambal River till the time of filing this report. Eventually, the administration announced a holiday in Kota and Pali. The most affected districts include Chittorgarh (4 deaths), Pratapgarh (3), Churu (2), Kota (1), Bharatpur (1), and Pali (1).

In a major incident near the Chambal River in Kota, seven individuals were swept away by the strong current near Biraj Mataji Temple in Nimoda Hariji village. One person, Banshilal Meghwal (40), was rescued by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), while six others remain missing. Rescue operations are ongoing, said officials. In another tragic case from Bandha Dharampura (Kota), a young woman has swept away along with her scooter in a strong water current.

Though SDRF personnel managed to pull her out and rush her to a hospital, she was declared dead.

The city of Jaipur remained overcast throughout the day, receiving light to moderate rainfall across several localities. The highest recorded rainfall in the city was 52 mm in Madhorajpura, followed by Dudu (37 mm) and Fagi (35 mm).

The continuous showers brought down the maximum temperature to 28.6°C.

Meanwhile, the Pali district experienced severe rain-induced damage. Soil erosion beneath railway tracks disrupted train operations. Similarly, low-lying areas in Kota saw widespread waterlogging, with floodwater entering residential colonies.

Due to the ongoing rainfall and red alert issued by the Meteorological Department, all government and private schools in Kota and Pali districts will remain closed on July 15. In Chittorgarh's Nilia Mahadev waterfall area (Bassi police station), a picnic turned tragic when three second-year nursing students from Chanderia Nursing College drowned.

Initially, police were informed about a single drowning incident, but upon reaching the spot, they found three mobile phones and clothes in a bag, confirming that three individuals had been swept away. In another incident, a child died after slipping into a drain in Rawatbhata.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Rajasthan, has received 102 per cent more rainfall than the seasonal average so far. From June 1 to July 13, the average expected rainfall is 107.3 mm, while actual rainfall recorded this year stands at 216.8 mm.

Rainfall data from the past 24 hours reveals that some districts received exceptionally heavy rainfall. Bhainsrodgarh (Chittorgarh) recorded the highest at 174 mm, followed by Bijolia (Bhilwara) with 172 mm, Duni (Tonk) 146 mm, Niwai 104 mm, Sayra (Udaipur) 94 mm, Rishabhdev 67 mm, Muklawa (Ganganagar) 97 mm, and Rajsamand city 86 mm. Mandana (Kota) also recorded 111 mm.

Many other areas across Ajmer, Balotra, Bundi, Bharatpur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, and Sikar received between 1-2 inches of rain. Authorities remain on high alert, with emergency response teams deployed in vulnerable areas and advisories issued to avoid travel near water bodies.

