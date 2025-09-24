Rajasthan High Court extends tax audit report filing deadline to Oct 31

Jodhpur, Sep 24 The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday extended the deadline for filing tax audit reports to October 31, 2025, citing deficiencies in the income tax portal.

The order came during a hearing on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by the Jodhpur Tax Bar Association.

A division bench of Justice Dr. Pushpendra Singh Bhati and Justice Bipin Gupta issued an interim order directing the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Ministry of Finance to notify the extension. The next hearing has been scheduled for October 27.

Senior Advocate Dr. Vikas Balia and Advocate (CA) Pratik Gattani argued the case on behalf of the association’s president, CA Ajay Soni.

They pointed out that with the September 30 deadline approaching, completing 3.6 million pending audit reports was impossible.

Only 4,00,000 audit reports had been filed nationwide by September 23, against an annual average of 4 million. Tax professionals argued that delays were due to the late release of utility forms by the Income Tax Department.

The utility for Form 3CD was released on July 18 and underwent significant changes on August 14, leaving taxpayers with less than half the statutory time.

The petitioners said the burden caused by the department’s delays has unfairly fallen on taxpayers and professionals, who continue to demand relief nationwide.

