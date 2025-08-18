Rajasthan Horror: Man’s Dead Body Found Stuffed in Drum on Terrace, Police Search for Missing Family

Police has found dead body of man with signs of sharp weapon attack stuffed in drum on terrace in Rajsthan's Khatithala Tijara district. On other hand his family members are missing. Hansram, also known as Suraj, was a native of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. He resided in Adarsh Colony, Kishangarhbas, with his wife and three children.

According to PTI reports, Body had throat injury which was done by a sharp weapon and DSP Rajendra Singh Nirwan said that salt was put on his body to faster the decomposition. Police said, Hansram had rented a rooftop room about one and a half months ago and worked at a brick kiln. Since Saturday, his wife Sunita, their children, and the landlord’s son Jitendra have been missing. Deceased was was addicted to liquor and often drank with Jitendra. Since Saturday evening, both Jitendra and Hansram’s family members have been untraceable. Following which police have launched search operation for missing persons and sent dead boy of man to post mortem.

Police are investigating the murder of a man whose body was found in a drum, including determining the time of death and motive, and are attempting to notify his family. This follows a similar incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, earlier this year where a man was allegedly killed by his wife and her lover, who dismembered his body, placed it in a drum, and buried it in cement.