Rajasthan Horror: Newlywed Couple and Nephew Killed in Horrific Road Accident in Jhalawar

A newly married couple and their 13-year-old nephew tragically lost their lives in a devastating road accident in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, just three days after the couple's wedding. The incident occurred late Tuesday night near the Parvan River bridge in the Aklera police station area. According to police reports, an unidentified vehicle collided with the motorcycle carrying the trio, causing the bike to catch fire. Two victims died on the spot, while the third succumbed to injuries during treatment. The victims - Dhanraj Bhil, his wife Khushboo Bhil, and their nephew Sumit Bhil - were residents of Babad village in Baran district's Sarthal police station area. The family had traveled to the Mataji temple in Hoda village, located in Jhalawar’s Manohar Thana region, for religious offerings. After completing their visit, they were returning to their village around 9 PM when tragedy struck. As they approached the Parvan bridge, an unknown vehicle struck their motorcycle with immense force.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three were thrown far from the bike. Khushboo and Sumit died instantly at the scene, while Dhanraj sustained critical injuries and died shortly after being taken to a hospital. The motorcycle reportedly skidded nearly 20 feet before hitting a divider and bursting into flames. Blood was seen scattered across the road, painting a horrifying picture of the crash.

Upon receiving the information, Aklera Station House Officer (SHO) Bhupendra Sharma and his team arrived at the site. The bodies were recovered and sent to the mortuary for post-mortem examinations. Authorities have launched a search for the unidentified vehicle responsible for the crash, and a thorough investigation is ongoing. This incident has cast a pall of gloom over the victims’ village, as a moment of joy turned into one of unspeakable tragedy.