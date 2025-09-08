Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill 2025 passed in state Assembly

Jaipur, Sep 8 The Rajasthan Assembly on Monday passed the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur Bill, 2025 by voice vote.

Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa said the institute will provide world-class super-speciality medical services and establish Rajasthan’s special identity in the healthcare sector.

He added that RIMS will be developed as a centre of excellence on the lines of AIIMS, integrating treatment, research, and medical education.

Bairwa noted that in the 2024–25 Budget, the state government had announced the upgradation of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) into RIMS with a phased expenditure of Rs 750 crore.

The institute will function as an autonomous body and university, empowered to award degrees, diplomas, and other recognitions under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

RIMS will host advanced facilities in cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, urology, plastic surgery, endocrinology, nephrology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, and transplant units.

It will also expand quaternary-level referral hospital services, postgraduate teaching in modern medicine and AYUSH, and research on state-specific health issues. Teacher training and innovation will be integral to its mission.

The Chief Secretary will serve as Chairman of RIMS, supported by senior officials from the Medical Education and Finance departments, the Vice Chancellor of RUHS, and eminent medical and academic leaders from AIIMS, PGIMER Chandigarh, JIPMER Puducherry, IISc Bengaluru, IIT Jodhpur, IIM Udaipur, IIHMR Jaipur, and Tata Memorial Centre Mumbai. A Governing Body will also be constituted for policy and oversight.

An initial outlay of Rs 100 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure, with a recurring provision of Rs 5 crore annually for operational expenses. A dedicated financial fund and committee will ensure transparency.

Affiliated colleges of RUHS will be integrated under RIMS, while existing RUHS staff may choose between state government service and RIMS employment. Dr. Bairwa emphasised that RIMS will collaborate with world-class institutions for research and international exchange.

“With its establishment, Rajasthan will not only set new benchmarks in healthcare but also emerge as a hub of medical tourism,” he said.

