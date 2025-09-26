Rajasthan: Intelligence agencies to question ISI agent about leaked Army, Op Sindoor info

Jaipur, Sep 26 Rajasthan CID Intelligence, on Friday, presented a suspected Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy in the court amid tight security.

The court granted a four-day remand, allowing intelligence and security agencies to jointly interrogate the spy agent.

The accused, identified as Hanif Khan (47) of Mohangarh in Jaisalmer, allegedly spied on the Indian Army and even leaked information related to Operation Sindoor to Pakistan's ISI in exchange for money.

According to CID (Security) Inspector General of Police (IG) Vishnukant, CID Intelligence teams had been monitoring espionage activities in border districts for some time.

During this surveillance, the movements of Hanif Khan, son of Mir Khan and a native of Basanpir Juni Sadar, appeared suspicious.

Investigations revealed that Hanif was in constant contact with ISI handlers through social media platforms.

He allegedly shared confidential details about military installations and troop movements while being lured by financial incentives.

CID officials said that Hanif, hailing from Bahla village located near the India-Pakistan border, had unhindered access to sensitive areas, including Mohangarh and Gharsana.

Preliminary interrogation suggested that Hanif possessed knowledge of vital defence locations and deliberately passed on troop-related updates to the ISI.

During Operation Sindoor, Hanif is believed to have coordinated with a Pakistani handler and relayed crucial information about the Indian Army deployments.

A technical analysis of the mobile devices and online communication by the accused further confirmed that he was regularly transmitting classified information across the border.

The evidence collected prompted CID Intelligence to arrest Hanif on September 25 under serious charges of espionage.

This case has raised security concerns, as Hanif's arrest marks the fourth espionage-related detention from Jaisalmer in 2025 alone.

Officials believe the border district has increasingly become a hotspot for Pakistan's Intelligence network, which has been attempting to recruit locals with monetary offers.

The accused is currently being held at the Central Interrogation Centre in Jaipur, where multiple intelligence agencies will question him over the next four days.

Authorities expect further revelations about ISI's network in western Rajasthan.

