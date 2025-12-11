Rajasthan: Internet services remain suspended in Tibbi as protests over ethanol factory escalate

Jaipur, Dec 11 As protests over the ethanol factory in the Tibbi area of Rajasthan's Hanumangarh escalated, internet services remained suspended, and heavy police forces were deployed to maintain law and order on Thursday.

Since morning, a crowd of farmers has been gathering at a Gurudwara near the protest site, raising concerns of further escalation.

On Wednesday, the situation spiralled out of control following protests against the ethanol plant. The demonstration, which had been ongoing for the past 15 months, suddenly turned violent after a Mahapanchayat (grand meeting).

Thousands of protesters broke through barricades, entered the factory premises, and demolished walls. Several areas were vandalised, and around 14 vehicles were set on fire.

Police tried to control the crowd by firing tear gas shells and using mild force, but protesters responded by throwing bricks and stones.

Nearly three dozen people were injured, including 24 police officers and approximately 12 protesters. Three policemen were reported in critical condition.

Despite police intervention, the crowd became increasingly aggressive. MLA Abhimanyu Poonia sustained head injuries during the clashes and was admitted to the Government District Hospital in Hanumangarh. Large numbers of protesters remained inside and outside the factory premises until late evening, keeping the situation tense.

During the Mahapanchayat held outside the SDM office on Wednesday morning, farmer organisations, village women, youth, and farmer unions participated in large numbers.

Farmer leaders demanded an immediate halt to construction work and insisted that the plant should not proceed until a formal agreement was reached with the farmers. They warned that if no response was received by 2 p.m., they would march to the factory.

When the administration failed to provide any written assurance, the crowd broke through barricades and entered the factory premises. Inside the factory, protesters demolished walls with tractors, set office structures and piles of machinery on fire, and vandalised vehicles parked outside. Stones were thrown at police deployed in the security cordon.

Despite repeated warnings, the protesters did not retreat, forcing police to fire tear gas shells. Throughout the day, the injured were brought to the town's community health centre. Among the 36 people injured, 24 were police officers, and 12 were protesters.

Several policemen suffered serious head and shoulder injuries. MLA Abhimanyu Poonia was referred to Hanumangarh for further treatment. Due to the risk of further violence, internet services were shut down from Tuesday night. A heavy police presence has been maintained since Wednesday morning, and the local market has remained closed.

Farmers' organisations from Punjab and Haryana also arrived in large numbers, significantly increasing the crowd. Additional police forces were called from nearby districts to help control the situation.

Thousands of farmers remained gathered inside and outside the factory premises late into Wednesday night.

Tension continued in the area on Thursday, and the administration has appealed to the public to maintain peace.

