Rajasthan: Interstate arms smuggling gang busted, 6 arrested

Jaipur, Oct 9 In a major breakthrough under the ongoing crackdown on illegal weapons, the Jhalrapatan Police in Jhalawar district of Rajasthan have busted an interstate arms smuggling gang, arresting six accused, including the gang leader, and recovering six loaded country-made weapons and eight live cartridges.

The arrested individuals include Nandlal alias Nanda Gurjar, a history-sheeter from Sadar Police Station, Jhalawar, and Hafizullah alias Hafiz Khan, a history-sheeter from Susner, Madhya Pradesh.

Police said nearly two-and-a-half dozen criminal cases are registered against the duo across Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar said that a special campaign is being conducted across the district to curb organised crime.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team led by Station Officer Harlal Meena, under the supervision of Additional SP Chiranji Lal Meena and DySP Harshraj Singh Khareda, carried out a series of raids on October 7 and 8, leading to the arrests.

Lalchand alias Lalu Khatik (35), the gang leader from Jhalrapatan, was arrested from Bhairupura Basti with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Nandlal alias Nanda Gurjar (23) of Chandiyakhedi was caught near Dudh Dairy Tiraha with a country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

Hafizullah alias Hafiz Khan (35) of Susner, Agar district (MP) was nabbed near Purvaj Hotel with a country-made pistol. Dev Singh Gurjar (58) and Bal Singh Gurjar (40) of Bhalata were arrested from Purana Toll Naka Tiraha with one 12-bore country-made pistol each and one live cartridge.

Ramnarayan Dangi (67) of Raipur, Jhalawar, was arrested near Madhopur Puliya with a 12-bore country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

During preliminary interrogation, gang leader Lalu Khatik confessed to sourcing the weapons from Manawar, Madhya Pradesh, and selling them to other accused across the region.

Police said all arrested individuals are habitual offenders with a history of criminal activity. Separate cases have been registered against them under the Arms Act, and further interrogation is expected to expose other links in the interstate weapons supply network.

The successful operation was executed by a team comprising SHO Harlal Meena, Head Constable Sitaram, Pritam Singh, Manoj Kumar, Babu Lal Swami, Mukesh Kumar, Kishore Kumar, Karan Singh, Suresh Kumar, Pawan Kumar, and Suraj Kumar.

Superintendent Amit Kumar praised the team’s swift action, calling it a “major success in curbing organised arms smuggling in the region.”

