'Rajasthan is ready, rising and leading': CM Sharma at Pravasi Rajasthani Meet

Jaipur, Sep 26 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Friday, called upon non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) to actively contribute to the state's growth by investing in new opportunities across sectors.

Addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said, "Non-resident Rajasthanis spread the fragrance of our soil, culture, and values wherever they go. Along with excelling in their professions, they also support social causes. Now is the time to join hands in creating a new and developed Rajasthan."

Chief Minister Sharma highlighted that the state government is creating an investment-friendly environment through more than 20 new policies and major infrastructure projects.

He noted that Rajasthan is steadily moving towards becoming a $350 billion economy, with Rs 35 lakh crore worth of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) signed during the Rising Rajasthan Summit, of which around Rs 7 lakh crore have already been implemented.

The Chief Minister announced that the Pravasi Rajasthani Diwas will be celebrated annually on December 10, starting this year in Jaipur.

He invited all expatriates to attend the first event, which will include sectoral sessions on education, tourism, health, industry, and water conservation.

The state government will also confer the Pravasi Rajasthani Samman each year to honour expatriates for outstanding achievements, the Chief Minister said.

To strengthen engagement, CM Sharma said the state government will establish a special department for non-resident Rajasthanis.

He added that a single point of contact has been set up in every district, with the Additional District Collector acting as the nodal officer to assist families of expatriates.

The Rajasthan Foundation, he noted, now has 26 functional chapters worldwide, including in New York, London, and Riyadh.

Highlighting Rajasthan's infrastructure and resource potential, the Chief Minister said that the state has the third-largest highway network, the fifth-largest railway network, and seven airports.

A major section of the Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor also passes through the state, he added.

He underlined upcoming projects such as the Pachpadra Refinery and 17 GW of renewable energy capacity under development.

On energy and tourism, Chief Minister Sharma pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent foundation stone laying of a 2,800 MW nuclear power project in Mahi-Banswara worth Rs 42,000 crore.

He said that Rajasthan is also focusing on solar, battery storage, and pump storage projects, while tourism investment norms have been eased to attract both domestic and overseas investors.

