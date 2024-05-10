Rajasthan: Kota SP warns cops against making reels in uniform

Jaipur, May 10 The Superintendent of Police in Rajasthan's Kota has warned that action will be taken against police personnel if he/ she is found making reels (short videos on social media) while donning a uniform.

An order issued on Friday by Kota SP Amrita Duhan read: "No police personnel will make a reel in a police uniform. If this is seen or if any reel comes to light, then departmental action will be taken against the police personnel."

Officials said that some police personnel of Kota city, including female cops, have been making reels and uploading them on social media in police uniform.

