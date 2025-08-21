Rajasthan: Kota’s Greenfield Airport construction to start in Sep

Jaipur, Aug 21 A significant step forward was taken in the progress of the Kota Greenfield Airport Project during a high-level meeting held at the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Parliament House, New Delhi, where it was decided that the airport will feature traditional Rajasthani Architecture with modern aviation infrastructure.

In the meeting, the Civil Aviation Minister informed that the construction of Kota’s Greenfield Airport will begin in September 2025, with a target completion date of September 2027. The airport is expected to commence commercial flight operations in the same year. ‘

Speaking on the occasion, Om Birla said that this airport is not just an infrastructure project but a historic leap for the socio-economic development of the Hadoti region, enhancing employment and providing direct air connectivity for Kota — the education city — with national and international destinations.

A key highlight of the project is its architectural design, which will incorporate elements of traditional Rajasthani architecture, showcasing the state’s rich cultural heritage.

The airport complex will blend modern technology with heritage aesthetics, giving travellers a unique visual and cultural experience alongside world-class aviation facilities.

It was also decided that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will establish a special aviation training institute at the existing Kota Airport premises.

This institute will cater to pilot and aviation sector professional training, giving Kota a new identity in the aviation ecosystem.

As part of the holistic development, it was agreed to construct the long-discussed Rao Surajmal Hada’s chhatri in Kota.

Birla stated that the development will move forward while preserving Kota’s historical and cultural legacy.

The meeting was attended by Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Special Officer (OSD) to the Speaker Rajiv Dutta, Joint Secretary Gaurav Goyal, and other senior officials.

