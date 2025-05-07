Rajasthan: Leaves of police personnel cancelled amidst border tensions

Jaipur, May 7 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has cancelled leaves of all police personnel amidst rising border tensions between India and Pakistan following ‘Operation Sindoor’.

“Leaves of all police personnel stand cancelled. They should ensure their mandatory presence at headquarters. ADG Range In-Charges and Secretaries should maintain close coordination with district officials and oversee the strict implementation of these directives,” said the Chief Minister while chairing a high-level meeting with senior police and administrative officials at the Chief Minister’s Office to review and reinforce the state’s internal security and civil preparedness.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister issued key directives, emphasising strict vigilance in border areas, especially given Rajasthan’s strategic location adjacent to Pakistan, tight security measures across the state, ensuring full compliance with national standards, swift and strict action against individuals attempting to disturb communal harmony or spread misinformation via social media, among others.

He also directed close coordination with the Union Home Ministry and central security agencies to tackle any potential threats, ensuring basic services such as water, electricity, medicines, oxygen, and ambulances are readily available and operational in all districts and conducting effective mock drills and blackout preparedness exercises for civil defence.

He underlined the importance of disaster management readiness, directing hospitals to ensure the availability of essential medicines, healthcare personnel, and emergency infrastructure.

He also reviewed the civil security mechanisms and emphasised maintaining seamless public services during emergencies.

He also praised the Indian Air Force for executing a successful and precise air strike at nine locations inside Pakistan. He said this was a befitting response to the cowardly attack on Indian tourists in Pahalgam, reaffirming that ‘New India’, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is fully committed to bringing terrorists and their handlers to justice.

“The courage displayed by our forces during Operation Sindoor showcases India’s unwavering resolve to protect its citizens and uphold national integrity,” said Chief Minister Sharma.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, Director General of Police U.R. Sahu, and other senior officials from the police and home departments.

