Rajasthan: Leopard sighting in Udaipur residential area triggers panic

Jaipur, Dec 18 Panic gripped a residential colony in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Thursday after a leopard was spotted moving through several houses in the Bhupalpura area, forcing residents to remain indoors as police and Forest Department teams launched a rescue operation.

The leopard, which created fear in Bhupalpura’s Krishnapura colony since early morning, was then successfully tranquilised on Thursday at a house owned by Chandrika Rathore. The house is currently occupied by tenants, while the owner resides in Banswara.

According to officials, the leopard was first seen around 5 AM in Street No. 3 of Krishnapura colony. Resident Woomal Shaktawat, who first noticed the animal, immediately alerted the police and Forest Department.

He said the leopard was seen entering one house after another, triggering panic across the neighbourhood. As news spread, residents locked themselves inside their homes.

Tenant Preeti Asari said the situation was frightening. “At around 11 AM, the leopard jumped from a nearby house, moved through the street, and then entered our house. We were terrified and felt relieved only after the forest team arrived,” she said.

Another tenant, Bhupendra, said his family was alerted by a relative living nearby, after which authorities were informed. Forest officials stated that the leopard had likely entered the residential area from the Ayyad River.

Police teams reached the spot soon after the alert and cordoned off the area. Additional SP (City) Umesh Ojha said police personnel cleared the locality and dispersed onlookers to ensure public safety and allow forest officials to conduct the rescue operation smoothly. Residents were advised to stay indoors and avoid gathering on rooftops or balconies.

Forest Department officials said a specialised rescue team monitored the animal closely. Firecrackers were used to guide the leopard further inside the premises as it kept changing locations, making it difficult to get a clear shot.

Shooter Digvijay Singh said the operation was challenging due to the constant movement of the animal, which increased the risk of an attack. “Such rescues are always critical, but coordinated efforts ensured the leopard was safely tranquilised,” he said.

The leopard was tranquilised at around 1:30 PM. After monitoring it for about 15 minutes, the rescue team secured the animal, placed it in a cage, and shifted it to Sajjangarh for further care.

Officials said the situation in the area is now fully under control.

