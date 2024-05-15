Rajasthan Lift Collapse: 14 Rescued Including Three Injured as Rescue Operation Concludes at Kolihan Copper Mine in Jhunjhunu (Watch Video)

Three were seriously injured, and some received fractures in their hands and legs. Rest are safe, said Doctor Pravin Sharma, Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, after 14 individuals trapped in Rajasthan's Kolihan mine lift collapse were rescued.

Rescue operation at Jhunjhunu's Kolihan mine lift collapse concluded on Wednesday morning after 14 trapped workers of Hindustan Copper Limited's (HCL's) copper mine were rescued safely.

Rajasthan | Jhunjhunu's Kolihan mine lift collapse: Nursing Staff of Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, Shishram says "Some people have suffered fractures in hands and some in legs. Everyone is safe. Three people are seriously injured, the rest are safe. The rescue operation was done with the help of a ladder,"

"Some people have suffered fractures in hands and some in legs. Everyone is safe. Three people are seriously injured; the rest are safe. The rescue operation was done with the help of a ladder," said the Nursing Staff of Jhunjhunu Government Hospital, Shishram, reported news agency ANI.

Jhunjhunu Government Hospital Doctor said, "All the people trapped in the mine have been rescued safely. Three of them were in serious condition and have been referred to Jaipur."

झुंझुनूं के खेतड़ी में हिंदुस्तान कॉपर लिमिटेड की कोलिहान खदान में लिफ्ट की रस्सी टूटने से हुए हादसे की सूचना प्राप्त हुई।



संबंधित अधिकारियों को तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर राहत एवं बचाव कार्य तेजी से संचालित करने तथा प्रभावितों को हर संभव मदद व स्वास्थ्य सुविधा उपलब्ध कराने के… — Bhajanlal Sharma (Modi Ka Parivar) (@BhajanlalBjp) May 15, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to post, "Information was received about an accident caused by breakage of the lift rope in the Kolihan mine of Hindustan Copper Limited in Khetri, Jhunjhunu. The concerned officials have been instructed to immediately reach the spot and speed up the relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help and health facilities to the affected people."