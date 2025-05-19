Rajasthan LoP questions CM over removal of dairy chairman

Jaipur, May 19 Rajasthan Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully on Monday targeted Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for his visit to a dairy in Alwar, saying that the dairy chairman who exposed the complaint of adulteration in milk was removed from the post.

He said that four investigations were conducted in this case, but none were found guilty. “In such a situation, the Chief Minister should make the dairy investigation report public,” he added.

Jully also demanded that the Chief Minister declare Alwar as a division. He said that the water problem in Alwar has taken a terrible turn, and there should be a concrete solution instead of rhetoric.

He further alleged that the government is working to remove public representatives coming from Congress background in an illegal manner.

He said that for the first time in history, action was taken against adulterated milk in Alwar, but the ministers forcibly made the dairy members resign.

Earlier, Vishram Gurjar was recently removed from the post of Chairman of Alwar Saras Dairy.

The development followed the resignation of nine directors, leading to the dissolution of the Board of Directors of the Alwar Saras Milk Cooperative Union.

Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Manju Rajpal, has appointed the Alwar Collector as the new administrator. The Collector has now assumed administrative control of Saras Dairy, overseeing its operations until further arrangements are made.

The LoP further asked what development work has been done by the Alwar MP so far. “What has he brought for Alwar from the Central government? Its status should also be clarified,” he said.

Jully further said that cow smuggling is taking place behind the houses of the SP and Collector, and there is no check on crime in Rajasthan.

He said that now the administration is not afraid of the leaders because land mafia and liquor mafia are appearing in hoardings and posters by getting their pictures clicked with the ministers of the state and the central government.

