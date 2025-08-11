Rajasthan: Major terror plot foiled, Lawrence Bishnoi gang members arrested

Jaipur, Aug 11 The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of CID (CB) Police Headquarters, Rajasthan, in coordination with the Special Operation Cell, Amritsar (Punjab), foiled a major terror plot linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, an official said on Monday.

The accused had planned grenade blasts in Nawashahr (Jalandhar, Punjab) and were planning explosions in Delhi and Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) around Independence Day.

On 7 July, a Bishnoi gang member detonated a grenade in front of a liquor shop in Nawashahr to spread terror and extort money.

Investigations led police teams to Jaipur and Tonk, where the accused were arrested on Sunday before they could execute further attacks.

Under the direction of ADGP Crime Dinesh M.N. and supervision of ASP Siddhant Sharma, the team, led by Inspector Ram Singh and SI Narendra Singh, worked undercover in high-risk areas, gathering intelligence.

They arrested Jitendra Chaudhary (Tonk), Sanjay (Hanumangarh) and Sonu alias Kali (Punjab) along with three minors, and later handed them over to the Punjab Police.

Interrogation revealed their handler was Zeeshan Akhtar, operating from Canada, who had previously claimed responsibility for the murder of Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai.

Zeeshan, in collaboration with Pakistani gangster Shahzad Bhatti and associates Manu Agwan and Gopi Navasharia (Punjab), recruits local youths via Instagram and other online apps, luring them with money for criminal activities.

Zeeshan supplied grenades to the accused, who carried out the Nawashahr blast before fleeing to Rajasthan. He had tasked them with major blasts in Delhi and Gwalior around 15 August.

This coordinated operation was executed by the AGTF CID (CB) team: Inspector Ram Singh, SIs Narendra Singh and Dushyant Singh, HC Shahid Ali, constables Ravindra Singh, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Jitendra Kumar, and driver Dinesh Kumar. Constable Sanjay provided technical support.

Police say investigations are ongoing to trace more members of the network and prevent further planned attacks.

