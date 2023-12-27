Rajasthan: Man who mowed down woman with car arrested

Jaipur, Dec 27 A man who allegedly crushed a female event artist to death by mowing her down with his car here has been arrested, the police said on Wednesday.

An official said the arrest had come around 30 hours after the incident.

In a video of the incident that has surfaced, the accused, identified as Mangesh Arora, can be seen hitting a woman and man with his SUV.

Police sources said that Uma, who worked as an 'Event Artist' in Jaipur, along with partner Rajkumar Jat had gone to Hotel Everland on Monday night. An acquaintance Mangesh Arora, a resident of Mansarovar in Jaipur, and his female friend also came to the restaurant.

When Mangesh misbehaved with Uma in an intoxicated state, Rajkumar stopped him.

However, on Tuesday morning, when Uma booked a cab, Mangesh again misbehaved.

He allegedly smashed the glass of the cab with a baseball bat.

Mangesh then ran the car over Uma and Rajkumar. Uma died after being hit by a car.

Injured Rajkumar Jat, a resident of Jhunjhunu, filed a complaint against Mangesh in Jawahar Circle police station.

The CCTV footage of the restaurant in front of Everland Hotel revealed that Mangesh drove his car over Uma and Rajkumar at high speed.

The deceased, Uma, was a resident of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh.

The police had formed a dozen teams to nab the accused, who conducted raids in Jaipur, Ajmer, and in Haryana.

