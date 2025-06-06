Rajasthan: Mines Department's Lease Information and Demand System go online

Jaipur, June 6 In a major step towards transparency and ease of doing business, the Mines Department has fully digitised its Lease Information System (LIS) and Demand System.

Now, mine leaseholders across Rajasthan can access their lease profiles online with a single click and obtain demand-related information directly, enabling them to make payments without visiting department offices.

Principal Secretary of the Mines Department, T. Ravikant, announced that the entire process has been brought online, allowing Mineral Engineers and Assistant Mineral Engineers to verify documents digitally.

Leaseholders can now view all relevant details related to their leases, including the payable amount to the government, through the new online system.

Chief Minister and Mines Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has consistently emphasised the need for a transparent and simplified mineral management system.

Acting on his guidance, the Department has taken several digital initiatives.

Recently, the process for mining plan approvals was also made online.

Ravikant added that with the digitisation of the LIS, all key information, ranging from lease issuance to operational consent, approved mining plans, deterrents, and mining operations, will be accessible online.

All records will be verified by the respective Mineral Engineers and Assistant Mineral Engineers (ME/AME), and leaseholders will be able to take necessary actions through the online portal.

"This is a significant step toward a more transparent and streamlined Mines Department," Ravikant said.

"Thousands of leaseholders in the state stand to benefit from this initiative, which will save both time and money while improving departmental efficiency," Ravikant added.

Several government departments and agencies are actively involved in digitising and improving the mining sector through initiatives like the Mining Lease Monitoring System and the Mining Digital Transformation and Surveillance System.

