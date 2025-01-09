Rajasthan: Minimum temperature rises to 3.3°C from 1.1°C, rain and hailstorm alert issued

Jaipur, Jan 9 After enduring a severe cold wave over the past few days, Rajasthan experienced a slight respite as minimum temperatures rose across many regions.

Fatehpur, which recorded a bone-chilling low of 1.1°C on Wednesday, saw a rise to 3.3°C on Thursday, offering some relief.

Meanwhile, Barmer reported the state’s highest maximum temperature at 27.2°C, while Fatehpur recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 3.0°C, according to the Meteorological Department.

The Met Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall for the Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions on Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, heavy rain and hailstorms are expected in parts of Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu, and Alwar on January 11.

An orange alert has been issued for six districts, cautioning residents about potential adverse weather conditions.

Over the past 24 hours, daytime maximum temperatures increased by 2°C to 4°C in several cities, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jaipur, and Ajmer. Barmer recorded the highest daytime temperature at 27.2°C, followed by Jaisalmer at 27°C, Bikaner at 25.6°C, Chittorgarh at 25.2°C, Jalore at 25.7°C, Ajmer at 23.4°C, Pilani at 23.9°C, Udaipur at 23.4°C, Jodhpur at 24.5°C, Ganganagar at 23.9°C and Churu at 23.7°C

Despite warmer days, minimum temperatures stayed below 10°C in many areas, including Jaipur, Dholpur, Barmer, and Jaisalmer.

Clear skies and sunshine were reported in cities like Jaipur, Ajmer, and Bikaner, providing temporary relief from the cold. However, dense fog is expected to set in from January 12, further complicating weather conditions.

Morning and evening hours are particularly chilly, with Fatehpur in Sikar recording the lowest minimum temperature of 1.1°C, closely followed by Mount Abu in Sirohi at 1.2°C.

The western disturbances will however bring rain and thunderstorms to the Bikaner, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions from January 10 to 12 intensifying the cold wave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor