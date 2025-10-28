Rajasthan: Mining Dept collects Rs 4866.17 crore revenue

Jaipur, Oct 28 Principal Secretary of the Mines Department, T. Ravikant, stated that as of October 26th, the mining department has collected Rs 4866.17 crore in revenue, Rs 115 crore more than the same period last financial year.

In the coming months of the financial year, we must move forward with a resolve to prevent revenue leakage, maximise revenue collection, and achieve the revenue collection target in the mining sector.

In the last financial year, revenue collected by this period was Rs 4751.57 crore, he added.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has been emphasising the need to make Rajasthan a leading state in the mining sector and to constantly establish new dimensions.

Principal Secretary Mines T. Ravikant was holding a meeting with departmental officials in a hybrid mode at the Secretariat on Tuesday. He directed the Directorate and field officers to further strengthen the monitoring and analysis system.

Expressing concern over the low revenue collection in areas where RCC and ERCC contracts have not yet been awarded due to various reasons, he directed the departmental machinery to be streamlined.

He said that in addition to routine work, officials should also analyse mineral production in mining leases, including sustainable mining, mining according to the mining plan, adherence to safety standards, and the reasons for higher or lower production. Whether royalty payments are being collected in accordance with production, and that strict action against illegal mining activities should be taken without laxity.

Ravikant gave clear instructions that it is the responsibility of Additional Directors and Superintending Engineers to conduct regular reviews at their level and, as needed, provide guidance, support, and coordination to subordinate officers to achieve better results.

He directed that work be expedited, from delineation to auctioning of minor mineral blocks. Director of Mines, Mahavir Prasad Meena, stated that the department has formulated a strategy and begun implementing it to achieve revenue targets.

Joint Secretary of Mines, Arvind Saraswat, emphasised the need to reduce the time limit for e-filing, send answers to Assembly questions, send comments on department-related news as needed, and send prompt replies to other letters, including those from the Chief Minister's Office.

OSD Krishna Sharma, SG Aerial Survey Sunil Verma, SME Vigilance Pratap Meena, SG Sanjay Saxena were present in the hybrid meeting, while Additional Director Headquarters Mahesh Mathur, Financial Advisor Girish Kachara, SME Jaipur NS Shaktawat, along with the Additional Director of the department, Superintending Mining Engineer and Assistant Mining Engineers participated in the hybrid mode.

