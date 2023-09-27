Rajasthan minister claims 'unnecessary harassment' after ED raid

Jaipur, Sep 27 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided the house of Rajasthan Minister of State for Home, Rajendra Yadav.

Sources said that an ED team from Delhi had also gone to the minister's relatives home. As per the officials Officials associated with the ED, the action was taken mainly in the Kotputli-Behror district.

At 7 a.m. on Tuesday, a team of over 20 ED officers along with over 15 security personnel reached the minister's residence, where they conducted raid till 4:15 p.m.

The ED officers called a locksmith to the minister's house. In the presence of Yadav, the locks of two cupboards and a box were broken.

Meanwhile, Yadav said later in a press conference, "I have nothing to do with it. I am just being harassed unnecessarily."

It needs to be mentioned here thatthe Income Tax Department had also raided 53 locations connected to Yadav, who has many education related businesses, on September 7, 2022.

“First the Income Tax Department conducted raids. Now the ED has come to my house. The mobile phones of both my sons have been confiscated," the minister said at the presser.

Yadav also said that such actions are being taken before the implementation of the model code of conduct.

"I am not power hungry. I will contest the elections and I will remain with the Congress. The party stands with me and I am also capable of fighting my battle," he said.

