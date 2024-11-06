Rajasthan Minister holds meetings with Saudi companies on investment proposals

Jeddah, Nov 6 A delegation of the Rajasthan government led by the Minister of State for Industries and Commerce K.K. Vishnoi on Wednesday held meetings with several leading Saudi Arabian companies, including SEDCO Capital, Al Mubaidib Group, Jeddah Chamber, Binzagr Group, Basamh Group and Abdullah Hashim Company in Jeddah.

The delegation has invited these companies to explore investment opportunities in Rajasthan’s health, IT and ITeS, agri and food processing, logistics and warehousing, automobile and spare parts sectors.

The companies were also invited to participate in the upcoming ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, which is scheduled to be held in Jaipur on 9th-10th-11th December.

The delegation held one-on-one talks with senior officials of SEDCO Capital, a leading Saudi Arabian asset management and investment advisory firm. During the meeting, SEDCO Capital officials showed interest in expanding their footprint to Rajasthan and exploring opportunities in the health and IT sectors of the state.

Moreover, the delegation held discussions with the representatives of Al Muhaidib Group, Binzagr Group and Basamh Group seeking investments in the state.

Officials of these three leading Saudi Arabian business groups evinced interest in the state’s agri and food processing, logistics and warehousing sectors. Basamh Group also showed interest in the IT & IT sector of the state.

The meetings with the Jeddah Chamber and Abdullah Hashim Company were also held, during which the discussions focused on automobile and spare parts and logistic & warehousing sectors of Rajasthan.

The minister will also be meeting members of the Indian diaspora at India House and will seek their assistance in securing investments from Saudi Arabia and becoming a bridge between the West Asian nation and Rajasthan.

