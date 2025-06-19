Rajasthan Minister makes surprise visit to Udaipur fertiliser factory; spots 'irregularities'

Jaipur, June 19 Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena made a surprise visit to a fertiliser factory in Udaipur on Thursday, exposing large-scale adulteration in organic fertilisers.

The minister personally inspected and collected samples of single superphosphate (SSP) fertiliser at the Patel Phosphorous Company in Umra. Holding a handful of fertiliser, Minister Meena claimed: "This is adulterated."

The minister revealed that his department had previously received multiple complaints regarding the quality of organic fertilisers being produced and sold.

"These companies are mixing inferior materials into organic fertilisers and selling them to unsuspecting farmers," he said.

He highlighted that sample tests conducted in May had already indicated substandard products. Despite prior warnings and a six-month subsidy suspension by a central team, many companies had not improved their practices.

“The government of India provides a subsidy of Rs 328 per 50 kg bag of SSP fertiliser,” said the Minister.

“But these manufacturers are exploiting this by supplying poor-quality goods, thereby cheating farmers and misusing government support.” According to test reports, a sample taken on May 12 showed only 8.5 per cent phosphorus (required unit - 14.5 per cent), on May 14, the sample contained 6.36 per cent phosphorus and on April 30, the level was just 7.2 per cent phosphorus.

“The use of low-grade rock phosphate is rampant,” the minister added, emphasising that such fertilisers are "useless for farmers".

Meena confirmed that 11 samples taken from the factory have failed quality checks.

“None met the standard. Farmers are being deprived of effective fertilisers,” he said.

“We have no vendetta against manufacturers -- we want to strengthen the sector -- but cheating will not be tolerated.”

The minister assured that inspections would continue across districts to clamp down on spurious fertilisers and seeds. Referring to past incidents, he mentioned: “We will not allow a repeat of the Kishangarh scam, where DAP, SSP, and MAP were misbranded just by changing colors -- black, white, or brown.

“We are determined to ensure that only genuine products reach farmers,” he said.

