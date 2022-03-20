Rajasthan minister Mamata Bhupesh says bribes are being taken for transfers and postings

Rajasthan Congress faced embarrassment when cabinet minister Mamta Bhupesh on Saturday said that "bribes are being taken for transfers and postings" and urged party workers to work honestly.

In a video that went viral on the internet, Mamta Bhupesh was seen addressing a public gathering and speaking about the corruption that exists within the system and the party.

"I received complaints about an officer, so I told him that I will transfer him. To which, he told me that he has given Rs 3 lakhs to one of our party workers for getting his current posting," said the Congress leader in Dausa.

Reacting to the information, Bhupesh said that such activities ruin the party image and requested the Congress leaders not to indulge in these things.

"I haven't taken any money from anyone. I want party workers to work honestly and should not indulge in this type of activity. Such things malign party image," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

