Rajasthan minister resigns after losing Assembly poll

Jaipur, Jan 8 Rajasthan's Minister of State for IGNP and Agriculture Marketing Surendra Pal Singh T.T. on Monday resigned from his post after losing in the Srikaranpur Assembly poll.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma forwarded the minister's resignation to Governor Kalraj Mishra, who accepted it, a Raj Bhawan statement said.

Congress candidate Rupinder Singh Koonar defeated the minister in Srikaranpur Assembly seat by a margin of 11,283 votes.

The Chief Minister, in a post on X, said that Surendra Pal Singh TT "happily accepted the mandate and resigned from the post of minister. He will again be dedicated to the development work" of the constituency.

