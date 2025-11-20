Rajasthan Minister targets Congress over Conversion Bill

Jaipur, Nov 20 State Minister of State for Home Affairs Jawahar Singh Bedham on Thursday launched a sharp attack on PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra, alleging that his call to Congress workers to oppose the newly passed anti-conversion bill shows “indirect support” for those involved in forced religious conversions.

“Dotasra’s mindset is anti-Hindu, and we will not allow his plans to succeed,” Bedham said, defending the government’s position.

The minister highlighted that the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government has enacted the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Bill, which aims to curb religious conversions carried out through pressure, influence, or intimidation.

“Earlier, there was a lenient law, and no action was taken. But now a strict and clear law has been enacted. I thank Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for bringing this strong legislation,” he said.

Bedham reiterated that every citizen in Rajasthan enjoys full freedom to practice their own religion, but the state will intervene firmly where conversions are carried out through coercion.

“If anyone is forced or lured into changing their faith, action will be taken under this law. It will safeguard people of all religions,” he added.

The minister also claimed that over the past few years, several cases had surfaced in which poor tribal families were allegedly persuaded or pressured to convert.

“Missionaries coming from outside used to lure people. Such incidents have been repeatedly reported,” he said.

According to Bedham, the Congress’s protest against the bill outside the Assembly has “exposed the party’s real face” before the public.

“Opposing a law designed to stop forced conversions raises serious questions about Congress’s priorities,” he said.

The government has maintained that the new bill is essential to protect vulnerable communities, while Congress argues that the legislation may be misused to target minorities and suppress genuine religious freedom.

The political confrontation is likely to intensify as both parties escalate their narratives ahead of future electoral battles.

