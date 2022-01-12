Rajasthan: Minor deaf-mute girl gang-raped in Alwar

A minor and deaf and mute girl has been gang-raped in Alwar, Rajasthan. The accused fled after throwing the girl unconscious on the road. With the help of locals, the victim girl was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The girl was bleeding from her genitals and her condition is said to be critical. The victim is battling death at the hospital. Police are investigating the case and are claiming to catch the accused soon.

Several senior officials, including District Collector Nannu Mal Pahadia and Alwar SP (Superintendent of Police) Tejaswini Gautam, rushed to the hospital to inquire about the girl's condition. Doctors have sent the girl to Jaipur as her condition is critical. The girl's genitals are said to have been injured by a sharp object. There was a lot of bleeding from her wounds.

The girl has been identified, Police have sent squads to nab the accused. Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam said five teams have been formed and a case has been registered at the police station on behalf of the victim's uncle. The girl's family has also reached Jaipur. Police have been searching for the accused since last night. However, they have not been found yet.