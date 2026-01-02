Rajasthan MLA praises police action in Chomu incident

Jaipur, Jan 2 Rajasthan BJP MLA Balmukundacharya on Friday commended the police administration for its prompt and decisive action against unruly elements involved in stone-pelting and creating disorder regarding the recent Chomu incident.

He stated that such elements deliberately attempted to disturb peace, social harmony, prosperity, and the ongoing development process in Rajasthan.

The action taken by the state government and the police, he said, sends a clear message that unlawful activities will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

MLA Balmukundacharya emphasised that those who follow rules and regulations will always benefit, while individuals who choose to operate outside the framework of law will face strict action from the administration.

He added that maintaining peace and harmony is essential for progress, and any attempt to disrupt the social fabric of the state will be dealt with firmly by the police.

Appealing to the public, he urged citizens to actively participate in the development and prosperity of Rajasthan and to make full use of the welfare schemes launched by the central and state governments.

According to him, these initiatives are designed to uplift every section of society and ensure inclusive growth. He stressed that cooperation between citizens and the administration is crucial to achieving long-term development goals.

Referring to the transformation witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, MLA Balmukundacharya said that there was a time when stone-pelting incidents were frequent in the region.

He said that, however, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, a shift in approach replaced violence with opportunities.

He said that by promoting education, skill development, and employment, many youths were encouraged to choose constructive paths.

“As a result, Kashmir today is witnessing improvements in education, trade, and overall economic development,” he said.

He further stated that under the guidance of the central government and the leadership of Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, the state has seen historic development work over the past two years.

“Infrastructure projects, welfare initiatives, and administrative reforms have strengthened the foundation for future growth,” he said.

He also warned that if anyone attempts to derail this progress, disturb public order, or violate the law, the administration will respond with firmness and responsibility.

Concluding his statement, he reiterated that peace, discipline, and adherence to the rule of law are the keys to a prosperous Rajasthan, and the government remains fully committed to safeguarding these principles.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor