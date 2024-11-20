Rajasthan: MoUs worth Rs 6.57 lakh crore signed at energy pre-summit

Jaipur, Nov 20 Investment MoUs worth INR 6.57 lakh crore were exchanged with investors from the Energy sector on Wednesday at the energy pre-summit in Rajasthan.

The MoUs have proposed to set up projects across various segments of the renewable energy and power generation sector including solar, wind, green hydrogen, hybrid, pump storage, battery storage and green ammonia projects among others.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma speaking on the occasion said that the on-ground implementation of the signed investment proposals will generate approximately 70000 new jobs in the state.

Giving a call to the investors to work towards making Rajasthan Atmanirbhar in the energy sector and making it energy surplus, the Chief Minister said that Rajasthan presents a golden opportunity for investment in the renewable energy sector.

“The state hosts the world’s largest solar park with a capacity of 2245 MW, gets over 325 days of sunshine and presents limitless opportunities in the solar and wind energy sector. We are aiming to make Rajasthan an energy-surplus state that not only meets the demand of the state but also meets the demands of other states and countries in the region,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the government will soon launch the Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024 which will provide a series of new incentives in the energy sector including for newer segments of renewable energy such as pump storage, green hydrogen, battery storage, and bio-energy among others.

Accompanying the Chief Minister on the occasion, Minister of State for Energy (Independent Charge), Heeralal Nagar said that the government is committed to work towards expeditious on-ground implementation of the investment MoUs through comprehensive monitoring and handholding of the investors.

Expressing happiness at the signing of investment MoUs in the diverse segments of renewable energy at the pre-summit, Chief Secretary, Sudhansh Pant said that the energy sector has been at the forefront in garnering a huge amount of investment under the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024.

Additional Chief Secretary-Energy, Alok, speaking on the occasion said that Rajasthan has created an investment-friendly ecosystem and right policy environment in the energy sector which will contribute not only to Rajasthan’s energy transition but that of the entire country.

