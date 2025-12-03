Rajasthan: MP Hanuman Beniwal demands repatriation of 61 Indian citizens from Russia

Jaipur, Dec 3 During Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party National President and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal raised a serious humanitarian concern, drawing the attention of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to the urgent need for the safe return of 61 Indian citizens stranded in Russia.

MP Beniwal informed the House that young individuals from Rajasthan and several other states had initially travelled to Russia on study and work visas, but were later misled by agents and sent to the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

He stated that youths, including Manoj Singh Shekhawat, Ajay Kumar, Sandeep Sunda, Mahavir Prasad, and Karamchand, among others, have been forcibly deployed in military operations for several months and are currently unreachable, with no communication established with their families for the last three to four months.

Beniwal highlighted that the distressed families have already staged demonstrations in Delhi, first at the Ministry of External Affairs and later at Jantar Mantar on November 3 and December 1, pleading for the safe return of their loved ones.

He further stated that he has formally communicated the details to the Ministry of External Affairs. Calling the situation “extremely sensitive and alarming,” MP Beniwal urged the Government of India to take immediate diplomatic action, engage directly with the Russian authorities, ensure the safety of the trapped Indians, and facilitate their safe evacuation at the earliest.

He also demanded strict legal action against the agents involved in human trafficking under the guise of employment opportunities, calling it a “grave criminal offence that must be stopped immediately.”

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor