Rajasthan neglected in Union Budget: Congress chief Dotasra

Jaipur, Feb 1 Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has strongly criticised the Union Budget, stating that it has disappointed the people and neglected every section of society of Rajasthan.

He expressed dismay over the complete lack of provisions for Rajasthan, highlighting that no financial allocations have been made for any development schemes in the state.

Despite repeated claims by BJP leaders, the budget did not declare the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) a national project, nor did Rajasthan receive any special package, even under the so-called "double-engine government."

He further pointed out that the budget fails to address critical issues such as inflation and unemployment. He emphasised that the government's promise of legally guaranteed MSP for farmers remains unfulfilled, and no additional budget allocation was made to ensure the timely availability of DAP fertiliser.

Similarly, no concrete steps have been taken to boost rural employment, with MNREGA funding remaining stagnant for years. He also criticised the Modi government’s continued indifference toward the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), calling it a major disappointment for government employees.

He noted the lack of necessary budget allocations for healthcare and education, as well as the absence of any announcements regarding GST simplification.

Further, he accused the Union government of reducing railway allocations, leading to cuts in facilities for common citizens.

He also pointed out that by extending the deadline of the Jal Jeevan Mission to 2028 - despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi's earlier promise of providing water to every household by 2024 - the government has deliberately slowed the scheme's progress.

Dotasra also highlighted contradictions in the BJP's approach to medical education, stating that while the Centre announces an increase in medical seats, the Rajasthan government has been forced to cancel and review medical college projects due to inadequate support.

He lamented the reduced budgetary allocations for the health and education sectors, with healthcare receiving less than 2 per cent and education less than 3 per cent of the total budget.

He further said the Union Budget has brought nothing but disappointment, offering no tangible benefits to the people or the state.

He also accused the BJP-led government of prioritising political gains, pointing out that while Bihar received special announcements, Rajasthan was completely ignored.

