Rajasthan: New CM Bhajan Lal Sharma forms SIT in paper leak case

Jaipur, Dec 16 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has announced forming an SIT to investigate the paper leak case.

Addressing his first press conference in CMO on Friday, Sharma said: "Those who put the future of youth at stake will not be spared. The state government will ensure that the paper leak does not occur in future. The accused will be punished."

"Any kind of crime will not be tolerated. Anti Gangsters Task Force will be formed to end organised crime in the state," he said.

The chief minister has also hinted at bulldozing criminals' houses along the lines of Uttar Pradesh government.

Bhajanlal said: "We will work on the basis of our manifesto. We will solve the issues facing the public and work to support the last person. The kind of work Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for women, we will also do the same. Our government will not tolerate atrocities against women and girls. Providing security to women will be a priority.

"Improving law and order and eradicating corruption will also be the priority of the government."

