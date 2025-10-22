Rajasthan: New industrial area to come up in Dhuwala village

Jaipur, Oct 22 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved the allotment of 82.60 hectares of land to the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for setting up a new industrial area in Dhuwala village of Mandal tehsil in Bhilwara district.

According to officials, the decision is aimed at giving a boost to industrial development and creating new employment opportunities at the local level.

The land has been allotted under Rule 11A of the Rajasthan Industrial Area Allotment Rules, 1959, with the condition that only non-polluting industrial units will be established.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to promoting industrial growth and balanced regional development across Rajasthan.

“Industrialisation is a key pillar of economic prosperity. The government is working to ensure that every district of the state benefits from planned, sustainable, and environmentally friendly development,” Sharma said.

Officials added that the establishment of the new industrial area will accelerate industrial investment in the region and attract small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) seeking to expand operations in central Rajasthan.

The project is also expected to generate direct and indirect employment for hundreds of people in and around Bhilwara.

The decision is part of the state government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen industrial infrastructure and create a business-friendly ecosystem under Chief Minister Sharma’s leadership.

The government has been focusing on industrial expansion, investment facilitation, and entrepreneurship promotion to make Rajasthan an emerging hub of innovation and enterprise.

The proposed industrial area in Dhuwala will provide modern infrastructure, better connectivity, and logistics support, enabling industries to set up and operate efficiently.

Officials said the move is expected to give further momentum to Bhilwara’s growing industrial base, particularly in non-polluting sectors such as textiles, engineering goods, and renewable energy.

